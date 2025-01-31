Revamp policy to boost industrial sector, ACCI urges govt

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) president Tarh Nachung urged the state government to revamp the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy-2020 to ensure robust development of the state’s industrial sector.

During a meeting with Industries Commissioner Saugat Biswas and Industries Secretary Bullo Mamu here on Thursday, Nachung, along with ACCI executive members and members of corporate, offered several important suggestions to the government to revamp the state’s industrial policy.

Nachung suggested extending capital investment and interest subsidy to both new and old industries, and power subsidy to both new and old industry hubs, and removing steel rolling mills, cement, coke and fly ash from the negative list to attract investment and create jobs in the manufacturing sector.

Nachung further said that “single-window clearance system shall be introduced for obtaining registration, permission, consent, and clearance for client-friendly and ease of doing business.”

The ACCI president added that there should be a special provision to promote women entrepreneurship by increasing the upper limit of subsidy to Rs 1.5 crore.

“One-star hotels and resorts should be included in the industrial policy to encourage local entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry,” he said.

During the meeting, the industries commissioner said that single-window clearance is being developed, power subsidy shall be routed through the power department for the industry hubs, special focus is given to promote women entrepreneurs, and the state government is committed to revamp the industrial policy to promote local entrepreneurs, the ACCI informed in a release.

The collaborative approach between the ACCI and the state government could pave the way for robust industrial development in the state, the release said.