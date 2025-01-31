Absconding truck thief arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Jan: The Banderdewa police have arrested one Pradip Siva (29), who had been absconding since August 2023 after allegedly stealing a truck loaded with TMT bars valued at approximately Rs 16.35 lakhs.

The accused was apprehended in Bengaluru, with assistance from the Hulimavu police station.

The case had been registered following a written FIR from a complainant, stating that on 22 August, 2023, a truck loaded with 27.720 mt of TMT bars had been dispatched from M/s Satyam Steel & Alloys, Banderdewa, to Ledo, Tinsukia (Assam). However, the truck never reached its destination, and the driver,Siva, went missing along with the vehicle and the goods.

Despite multiple raids at various locations in Assam, the accused remained untraceable. “However, through diligent human and technical intelligence, a police team, led by SI Koj Tada and HC Tade Bomdom, tracked him to Bengaluru,” the police informed in a release.

“With the support of Hulimavu police station, the team apprehended the accused on 28 January, and brought him back to Arunachal Pradesh for further legal proceeding on 30 January,” the release said.