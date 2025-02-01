Arunachal win 4 medals on day 4 at 38th National Games

Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 31 Jan: Another fruitful day as Arunachal Pradesh won four medals, including a gold, on Friday, taking the state’s overall medal tally at the 38th National Games to seven.

Mercy Ngaimong won a gold medal – the state’s second gold medal in the ongoing Games – in the Jianshu event of the Wushu competition.

Ngaimaong had earlier won gold medals in the previous two editions of the National Games held in Gujarat and Goa.

Lifter Markio Tario won a silver medal in the senior men’s 67 kg category.

Tario lifted 128 kgs in snatch and 155 kgs in clean and jerk, for a total of 283 kgs.

The gold medal was won by Neelam Raju of Andhra Pradesh with a total lift of 289 kgs (snatch: 128 kgs, clean & jerk: 161 kgs).

Assam’s Siddhanta Gogoi took the bronze (snatch: 123 kgs, clean & jerk: 158 kgs).

Another lifter from Arunachal, Balo Yalam, won a bronze medal in the senior women’s 59 kg category.

Yalam lifted 81 kgs in snatch and 106 in clean and jerk, for a total of 187 kgs.

The gold medal in this category was won by Odisha’s Rima Bhoi with a total lift of 189 kgs (snatch: 84 kgs, clean and jerk: 105 kgs).

The silver medal was awarded to Haryana’s Sneha, who lifted 83 kgs in snatch and 104 kgs in clean and jerk.

Arunachal’s Gyamar Yatup won a bronze medal in Wushu in the 48 kg category.

The state has so far won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals in the Games.