Randeep Batta donates blood for 171st time at TRIHMS

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: On Friday, 57-year-old Randeep Batta from Chandigarh donated blood for the 171st time at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

With this, Batta, who started donating blood at the age of 17, has so far donated blood in 25 states, including Arunachal Pradesh. His zeal to serve people by donating blood took him to various parts of India, and he hopes to continue donating blood as long as his health permits.

Talking to this daily, he said that, apart from donating blood, he is also learning about the cultures and traditions of Arunachal. “During my conversation with the staff of TRIHMS, including Dr Joram Khopey, SBTC deputy director, I picked up a few pieces of information about the culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Wherever I donate blood I do pick up certain information about the local culture and tradition,” said Batta.

He is on a mission to donate blood in the capital of every state of India. “The first time I donated blood was in Himachal Pradesh. Since then I have donated blood in several parts of India. After Itanagar, I plan to donate blood in Dispur, Assam,” said Batta.

He said his main aim is to motivate others to come forward to donate blood. “I want to inspire as many people as possible to donate blood. This is the best way to serve the people, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and region,” he said.

Further, he said that his family has been his biggest support. “My wife and my two children keep on motivating me. They are my source of strength and support. My son has also donated blood 15 times till now and will continue to donate blood in the future,” he said.

He called upon the younger generation to come forward and voluntarily donate blood. “Blood donation is a noble cause. You can proudly boast that you are a blood donor. Please donate blood and save the lives of the people,” said Batta.