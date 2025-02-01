Mega health camps organised

MEDO, 31 Jan: The Lohit District Health Society (DHS), led by DMO Dr CL Manchay, under the aegis of the district administration, organised a ‘mega health camp’ here on Friday.

The camp witnessed a large turnout of patients, highlighting the pressing need for accessible healthcare in remote areas.

Lohit DC KN Damo said that the camp was meticulously planned to provide comprehensive health check-ups and diagnostic tests to the residents of Medo. The services provided included CBC, kidney function test, liver function test, thyroid tests, Hepatitis B & C screening, HIV testing, blood pressure monitoring, and sugar level checks by specialist doctors from Tezu-based zonal district hospital.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dasula Krishikrocommended the DHS for organising the health camp in the interior location, and urged the authorities to expedite the posting of an agriculture development officer, a horticulture development officer, and a veterinary officer in the area, stressing that farming is the primary occupation of the local population and requires better institutional support.

“The health camp stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to improving rural healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that even the most remotely located communities receive essential medical services,” the DMO said in his address.

A mega health camp was organised also in Pangin in Siang district on Friday.

The camp offered a wide range of services, including a dental clinic, consultation with ENT specialist, ultrasonography, lab investigations, enrolment in PMJAY and CMAAY, screening and management of non-communicable diseases, besides maternal and child health services, awareness on family planning, and guidance from the District Tobacco Control Cell.

All services and medicines were offered free of cost to the needy patients.

The response to the health camp was overwhelming, with a large number of patients turning up to avail the benefits.

The camp witnessed a huge turnout of patients, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for accessible and quality healthcare.

Earlier, Siang DC PN Thungon inaugurated the health camp in the presence of Pangin ADC Gamtum Padu, District Medical Officer Dr Tarik Talom and District Reproductive Child Health Officer Dr Kaling Tamuk, a team of doctors, and others.

In Tirap district, a free integrated, multispecialty health camp was organised at Old Katang village on Friday by the health and family welfare department, in collaboration with the district administration.

The event was inaugurated by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, in the presence of DC Techu Aran, the Bari-Basip ZPM, DMO Dr N Lowang, CO Noklam Wangjen, the DRCHO, and others.

During the programme, two beneficiaries under the Dulari Kanya scheme were awarded certificates and cheques for Rs 25,000 each. Various facilities, such as CBC, hepatitis test, syphilis test, BP and sugar test, PMAAY/CMAAY registration, malaria screening, TBscreening and ultrasound were made available to patients.

The event saw a huge turnout of patients from all walks of life. (DIPROs)