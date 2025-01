ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: The officers and staff of the capital circle PWD here deeply mourned the death of PWD EE (HQ) Takek Jilen (59) at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun on 28 January.

Jilen leaves behind his wife, four sons and four daughters.

In a condolence meeting, the officers and staff of the PWD circle observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to late Jilen, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.