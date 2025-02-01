Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances; one detained

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: A 28-year-old woman, identified as Taha Timpu, a native of Doimukh in Papum Pare district, was found dead under mysterious circumstance at her rented rooms in Nirjuli.

Police sources informed that the deceased was found hanging at her rented rooms on Thursday evening.

“A complaint was received at the Nirjuli police Station today (Friday) against one Manoj Mazumdar, presently working in Nirjuli, for abetment of suicide of a 28-year-old woman, Taha Timpu,” Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed.

The SP added that a case under Section 108 of the BNS has been registered at the Nirjuli police station.

The alleged accused, Manoj Mazumdar (38), a permanent resident of Jaipur in Lakhimpur district of Assam, has been detained and further investigation is underway, the SP said.