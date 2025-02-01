SP flags off Dibang  MTB expedition

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 31 Jan: The Mishmi Hills MTB Expedition Challenge-2025 was flagged off by Lower Dibang Valley SP Ringu Ngupok from the white water rafting training office in Kebali here on Thursday.

Nineteen riders from different parts of Arunachal and Assam are participating in the cycling event this year, and will cover a distance of 160 kms to Aneli in Dibang Valley district.

The event is being organised by the Mishmi HillsTrekking Company and the Arunachal Cycling Association, in collaboration with the youth affairs department, under their flagship programme.

Everesters Tine Mena and Muri Linggi attended the flagging-off progra-mme, along with Asatu Apora, Pronov Mega and others.

The riders will return to Roing on Sunday.