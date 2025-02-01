Political considerations should not influence beneficiary selection: Wangsu

KHONSA, Jan 31: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu called for transparent, merit-based distribution of government schemes, stating that political considerations should not influence beneficiary selection.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting here in Tirap district on Friday, Wangsu, who holds multiple portfolios, including horticulture, animal husbandry & veterinary, fisheries, legal metrology & consumer affairs, and food & civil supplies, heard detailed presentations from departmental heads of the district on ongoing projects and their financial status.

“Scheme benefits must be distributed based on genuine need, free from political influence or familial connections,” Wangsu said while discussing challenges in programmes like the Atmanirbhar initiative. He assured that funding would not be a constraint, and urged the officers to work dedicatedly for the welfare of the entire state, while he would look after their career’s growth, promotions and RR related issues.

The minister raised concern over unauthorised plant and cattle sales by private dealers, and emphasisedthe importance of farmers’ welfare. He also provided updates on new initiatives like ‘Catch Them Young’ and ‘Krishi Kendra’, designed to boost the agricultural sector.

Supporting Wangsu’s stance, local legislators Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh criticised the practice of multiple loan allocations to single families through political influence. They stressed the agricultural department’s vital role in addressing food scarcity in Tirap and Longding districts. Sawin particularly emphasised that proper scheme implementation requires comprehensive departmental oversight beyond mere geotagging.

During his visit, Wangsu inspected local agricultural facilities, including the horticulture nursery farm and cattle farm at CK Road. He directed the officials to procure large cardamom seeds only from registered suppliers, and called for expansion of cattle farm facilities.

The review meeting was attended by key district officials, including the Tirap deputy commissioner and officers from various agricultural departments.