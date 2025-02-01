Fuelwood plantation crucial, says RFO

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 31 Jan: Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary Range Forest Officer (RFO) Yachang Kani said he believes that “prioritising fuelwood plantation is not just the need of the times but absolutely crucial.”

He said that the soaring cost of firewood, particularly during winter in hilly regions, presents a significant challenge for many communities, adding that the harsh winter leads to economic burden, particularly for those with limited income.

“Over-reliance on firewood can lead to deforestation and degradation of natural ecosystems. This has far-reaching consequences, including soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, and increased carbon emissions,” he said, adding that “fuelwood plantation offers a sustainable alternative by providing a renewable source of energy.”

“They can be strategically planted on degraded land,or as part of agroforestry systems, offering multiple benefits,” the RFO said.

Involving local communities in plantation and management of fuelwood would foster a sense of ownership and ensure long-term sustainability, besides creating income opportunities and skill development, he said.

“Governments and relevant organisations must play a proactive role by providing technical assistance and financial incentives, and streamlining regulatory frameworks to encourage the development of fuelwood plantations,” the RFO added.

“By embracing fuelwood plantations,” he said, “we can mitigate the economic burden, protect our environment, and empower communities to adopt sustainable energy practices. It is an investment in our future, ensuring access to affordable and clean energy for generations to come.”