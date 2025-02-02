Central Reh celebration underway

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 1 Feb: With the theme ‘Youth Empowerment, Sustaining Roots’, the central Reh festival celebration began with much pomp and traditional gaiety at the Central Rehko in Cheta here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

This year, the three-day festival is being organised by the Central Reh Celebration Committee (CRCC)-2025, which comprises youths of the community, headed by its chairman Debang Meto.

The exquisite decoration of the festival ground, right from the outer gates to the interior decor, has been designed and executed by these young minds and hands. With the aim of transforming waste to wealth, they have indeed given shape to a stunning design very efficiently, making use of eco-friendly materials.

The design and concept was a brainchild of Ushimi Linggi, which was brought to life by her team of artisans Predi Mimi, Prendi Miso and Abi Miso. Also worth mentioning are Koku Linggi, Chine Umpey and team. The main outer gate was designed and executed by Jimu Mele. The stalls at the festival ground were built by the Abali youths.

The first day of the celebration was attended by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, APSSB Chairperson Padmini Singla, Health and Family Welfare CEO Pawan Kumar Sain, DoNER Joint Secretary Neeraj Kumar, and Aizawl (Mizoram) SDO (Sadar) Srinivas Sadi. Local MLA Mutchu Mithi, Dambuk MLA Puinyyo Apum, former CM Mukut Mithi, SP Ringu Ngupok, DC Soumya Saurabh, and the IMCLS team were also present among other dignitaries of the community and the district.

Various sports events, literary events, and a beauty pageant were organised as part of the Reh celebration. A symposium on various pressing issues of current times was also conducted.

Artists from across the state and Assam have been invited to perform during the celebration.

The CRCC-2025 said that the theme of this year is all about emphasising the importance of preserving the rich traditions of the Idu-Mishmi community while inspiring the next generation to lead with pride and purpose.