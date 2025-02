ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Donggin festival of the Adi tribe, and expressed hope that the celebration would bring prosperity, happiness, and a bountiful harvest to the state.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to the deities for peace, prosperity, and abundance of blessings for every household and for our society as a whole,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)