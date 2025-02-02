Lowang stresses on conservation of D/Valley’s natural resources

ANINI, 1 Feb: Environment and Forests Minister Wangki Lowang reminded the people of Dibang Valley district about the rich and vast natural resources bestowed upon them and the need for their conservation.

Joining the people of Anini in celebrating Reh, the annual festival of the Idu Mishmis, Lowang also suggested that the handicrafts and handlooms of the district be marketed with a trademark, so as to ensure no copyright infringement by external agencies.

Local MLA and chief patron of the celebration, Mopi Mihu, reiterated the need for preservation of one’s culture and tradition while embracing modernity.

Various cultural programmes were performed by SHGs and students, highlighting the theme of coexisting with nature as their ancestors did.

Reh was celebrated across the district in various circles and the festivities will continue for the next two days, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Idu Mishmis.

The minister was accompanied by PCCF Ngilyang Tam.

The programme was attended also by HoDs, officers, and panchayat and community members. (DIPRO)