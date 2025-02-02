Drug menace a major challenge: BWS

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) chairman Bengia Tabb has termed the drug menace one of the main challenges to the society.

Addressing a gathering of the BWS here on Saturday, he said his team would coordinate with other clan organisations and work together to fight against the drug menace.

Further, he said that the time has come for everyone to work for communal harmony and brotherhood for the common development of all tribes of the state. “At the same time we should also see that the basic fabric of the tribal society is not disturbed by vested interest to distract the society from unwanted element like drug addiction among the youths. Every parent is emphasised to take care of their wards and youths who are our future. To secure our future we have to care for our youths and students who will serve the society and secure the future,” said Tabb.

He urged the members of the BWS to maintain dignity and “work for unity, communal harmony and integrity and sanity of our community, tribe and state for all-round development.”

He further appealed to the youths to become torchbearers and lead the society and the community to greater heights.

Earlier, BWS general secretary Bengia Soping also spoke.

Senior members of the clan, Bengia Amit, Bengia Nighee, Bengia Taniang, Bengia Kagung, Bengia Augung, Bengia Hashi, Bengia Cicilia and others also spoke and made several suggestions for the better functioning of the BWS.

A 24-member central executive body was sworn in on the occasion by the chairman.