Residents hold discussion to prevent fire mishaps

Correspondent

DAPORIJO, 1 Feb: Expressing concern over the repeated fire mishaps in the recent past in Polo Colony here in Upper Subansiri district, the residents of many colonies in the town organised a meeting here on Friday for the overall wellbeing of the people.

After threadbare discussion on fire incidences, the members present at the meeting stressed on the need to widen the roads for easy movement of fire tenders, and to carry out developmental activities for the welfare of the colony dwellers.

The members also demanded installation of CCTV cameras and establishment of police chowkis in the colonies to address drug addiction and theft-related problems.

The meeting also framed various rules and regulations to thwart any kind of antisocial activity and to maintain peace and tranquillity in the colonies.

During the meeting it was also decided to form a youth group to protect the colonies from antisocial elements.

Residents of six colonies of the town participated in the meeting.