Pretty Warrior emerge champion of ASMITA U-17 Khelo India League

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Feb: Pretty Warrior FC emerged the champion of the ASMITA Khelo India League (U-17), which concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Queens United FC finished runner-up.

Six teams had participated in the maiden edition of the league here.

Arunachal Pradesh Football Association’s (APFA) Grassroots & Youth Development Committee chairman Kipa Niba, the APFA’s Women’s Football Committee chairman Gebin Kato and its secretary Tarh Sumpi attended the closing ceremony.

The flagship Khelo India Women’s League, Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action League (ASMITA), is the central government’s initiative for sports development at the grassroots level by reinforcing inclusivity and equity in sports.