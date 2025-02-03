Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa celebrated

DADAM, 2 Feb: The popular festival of Dadam area in Tirap district, Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Dadam circle headquarters on Sunday.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong lauded the people of Dadam for preserving their age-old traditions and cultural heritage. He also emphasised on unity among the Noctes, highlighting that Hoju Kuhwa is a unique festival of the Nocte community. He noted that this festival is celebrated during the lean season – a time when people face hardships due to a lack of livelihood opportunities.

Lowangdong urged the youths of Dadam to follow in the footsteps of their forefathers and continue practicing their rich cultural traditions for future generations.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh in her address urged the people of Dadam to remain united and continue their spirit of hard work for the wellbeing of their area and the Nocte community as a whole. She also urged the people of Dadam not to mix political differences while celebrating festivals like Hoju Kuhwa and Chalo Loku, emphasising that culture fosters unity in society.

Tirap DC Techu Aran commended the people of Dadam for keeping their ancient traditions intact. He stressed that no outsiders would teach them to preserve their cultural heritage, and that it is their own responsibility to protect, preserve, and promote their traditions for future generations.

The DC also urged the people of Dadam and the rest of Tirap district to stop hunting wild animals and birds, warning that frequent hunting could harm the environment and disrupt ecological balance, which would ultimately affect human life as well.

33rd Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa Celebration Committee(DHKCC) president Wangroa Hakhun spoke about the mythology and significance of Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa, which has been centrally celebrated in Dadam since 1992.

“Hoju Kuhwa signifies a celebration during the lean season, uplifting pride and honour while showcasing resilience during agrarian hardships,” he said.

DHKCC-2025 secretary Nyewang Lowang also spoke.

The festival featured various traditional performances and activities, including offering of rangtam (local wine) at the chaam by the oldest man of Dadam village; wentho-ram (gun blessings), a dance performance by women of Dadam area, and the traditional Hoju Kuhwa dance by villagers from Moktowa, Dadam, and Huakan.

Among others, SP Singjatla Singpho, ADC (HQ) Tana Bapu, 36 Bn CRPF CO Lamkhokam Lhoujem, Khonsa Block ZPM Wanghong Panka, Nocte Women Organisation chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, Borduria CO Yowa Anya, and Dadam CO Dr Metung Taku attended the festivity. (DIPRO)