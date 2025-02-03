Forest conservation volunteers return with renewed zeal from Delhi

PASIGHAT/ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: A team of forest and wildlife volunteers returned from New Delhi with renewed zeal and commitment to carry on conservation efforts in their respective areas, after joining the Republic Day celebration in Delhi.

The team of dedicated forest and wildlife conservation volunteers from the state’s environment & forests department was invited as special guests to witness the 76th R-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on 26 January, in recognition of their tireless contributions to forests and wildlife conservation in the state.

The five-member team, comprising Maksam Tayeng, Sonali Perme, Lobsang Tashi Thungon, Karma Chozom and Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, was nominated by the office of the principal chief conservator of forests, Itanagar. The team was represented by Maksam Tayeng, chairman of the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance & Monitoring Team from D Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Pasighat. The team’s selection as part of a distinguished group of 35 representatives from the Northeast highlighted their vital role in fostering environmental sustainability under the vision of Swarnim Bharat (Golden India).

The delegates from Arunachal, along with other teams from the Northeastern states, had the privilege of witnessing the grandeur of the Republic Day parade, which showcased India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and technological achievements. They also explored iconic national landmarks, including the National War Memorial and the Prime Minister’s Museum.

On 27 January, the Arunachal team had a fruitful interaction with union Environment, Forests & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on conservation strategies and environmental policies. The team also visited the office of the union environment, forests & climate change ministry and discussed with the officials the conservation challenges in the state.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL&BD)Nyilyang Tam was instrumental in nominating the individuals for the prestigious recognition.

The recognition of these dedicated individuals at the national level underscored the state government’s efforts in forest and wildlife conservation. (DIPRO)