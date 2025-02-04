Concerted effort needed to combat drug abuse: DC

YINGKIONG, 3 Feb: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang said that concerted effort is needed to combat drug abuse.

“Drug addiction is not only an individual problem. It affects the family and the society at large. We, therefore, need concerted efforts from all sections of the society to make Upper Siang a drug-free district,” Jerang said during a monthly review meeting of the District Narco Co-ordination (NCORD) Committee here on Monday.

Stating that there have been no reports of opium cultivation in the district in the recent past, Jerang, who is also the district NCORD committee chairman, said that the police, the local administration, various NGOs and civil society members must work together to completely eradicate opium cultivation and encourage the farmers to adopt innovative sustainable farming activities for economic sustenance.

Underscoring the role of women’s groups in effective mobilisation at the community level, the DC asked the ICDS DD to mobilise anganwadi workers and helpers to conduct anti-drug awareness campaigns at the village level through meetings and audiovisuals to reach out to maximum numbers of people.

Upper Siang SP Token Saring highlighted the activities taken up by the district police. The SP informed that currently the police are focusing on three villages in Mariyang subdivision “and accordingly constant vigilance and monitoring is being done by the police team.”

Mariyang ADC N Borang spoke on the use of creative arts to raise awareness on drug abuse. He assured full support to the police department from the local administration in the fight against the menace of drugs.

DMO Dr Gepeng Litin while informing about the condition of the district de-addiction centre here pointed out the need for a separate centre for women for their convenience and safety.

DDSE Duhon Tekseng said that anti-drug awareness campaigns are carried out at schools from time to time to educate the students and the teachers about thte harmful effects of drug abuse.

Yingkiong ICDS DD Ine Pertin informed that anganwadi workers and helpers have been instructed to carry out awareness programmes in their respective villages, while the DAO informed that awareness has been created among farmers to adopt alternative farming activities.

The meeting was organised by the district police, in collaboration with the district administration.

During the meeting, the minutes of the last NCORD meeting were reviewed, and follow-up actionsinitiated by all stakeholders were discussed. (DIPRO)