BRBWS provides financial support to 12 APPSCCE aspirants

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The Boh Ramo Bokar Welfare Society (BRBWS) has provided financial support to at least 12 candidates of Shi-Yomi district who have qualified for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024-25 Mains.

The financial assistance has been provided to the candidates as a token of encouragement and support for the preparation for the mains examination, BRBWS president Tashi Pujen said.

The society’s general secretary Tado Ragyor lauded the entire senior members of Shi-Yomi district for their constant support.

He suggested to the youths of the district to stay away from drugs and concentrate on their studies.