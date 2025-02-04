Raja launches LISA & NGDRS online portals

NAHARLAGUN 3 Feb: Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja launched the online portals Land Information System of Arunachal (LISA) and National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) at the civil secretariat here on Monday, in the presence of his adviser Techi Kaso and others.

The portals will facilitate a uniform process for registration of deeds/documents and online payment of land revenue, besides digitising land records.

The minister expressed hope that the people of the state would benefit from the initiative.

“Initially we have launched the pilot portals in five districts. The other districts will be covered gradually,” he said, adding that the NIC would modify the systems if there are any shortcomings.

Raja appealed to the ICR DC, the land management secretary, and other members of the land management department to work together for the betterment of the people of the state.

Land Management Secretary A Singh commended the NIC team for coming up with the portals and said that “we have been trying to adopt all this online services for ease of doing business and for the betterment of the people.”

“Earlier, it was very difficult for the people to go to the treasury for challan and then go to the DLRSO for submitting. With the introduction of LISA, this effort will all go to the secretary,” he added.

Singh also highlighted the importance of NGDRS, saying that it would bring about “citizen empowerment through online entry of deeds, online payment, online appointment, online admission document search, etc.” (DIPR)