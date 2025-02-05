Legal awareness, healthcare camp held

SAPE, 4 Feb: As part of the Kurung Kumey police’ community policing initiative ‘Miling ajing police’ (Everyone’s friend police), a legal awareness and healthcare camp was organised in remote Sape village in Sarli circle of Kurung Kumey district on Tuesday.

A large number of villagers turned up for the event,which was conducted under the supervision of SP Bomken Basar. During the event, police officials conducted an extensive legal awareness programme,covering crucial topics, such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, crimes against women and children, the Child Labour Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and various other criminal laws.

Talking to this daily, the SP informed that the objective of camp was to educate the villagers of Sape and surrounding areas about their legal rights and responsibilities. Additionally, a medical camp was organised in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), providing essential healthcare services to the villagers. Free medical check-ups and consultations were offered, addressing various health concerns of the residents.

“The initiative aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access for those living in remote and border areas,” said the SP.

As part of the outreach programme, agricultural and horticultural tools, umbrellas, and flashlights were distributed to the villagers and students.

“This initiative reflects the commitment of the Kurung Kumey district police to fostering trust and cooperation between the law enforcement agency and the local community. With the objective of reaching out to people residing in remote and border villages, similar legal awareness and medical camps will be conducted in Parsi Parlo, Damin, and Polosang in the coming weeks of February,” the SP added.

The event was conducted with support from the Indian Army, the BRO, the district administration, the horticulture department, and the agriculture department.