ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Chefs Tacho Taggu and Suresh Sabar from @bake & bites, Pasighat (East Siang)won the second place in one of the biggest national cake shows, @cakeology competition, which was held at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati (Assam) from 31 January to 2 February.

The duo won the second place in the wedding cake category.

┬áThe competition was judged by world record holder cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb and ‘Master Chef’winner chef Nayanjyoti Saikia.