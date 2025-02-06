Students urged to maintain positive mindset

BOMDILA, 5 Feb: West Kameng deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar along with superintendent of police (SP) Sudhansu Dhama organized a motivational-cum-counseling session for the girl students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Nafra on Wednesday.

While sharing their personal life experiences and effective strategies to overcome challenges, both DC and SP emphasized the importance of self-discipline, hard work and resilience in the face of adversity. They also encouraged students to set clear goals, maintain a positive mindset and remain consistent in their efforts.

District labour and employment exchange officer (DLEO) Khandu Thongdok and district library & information officer (DL&IO) Lobom Tamin also shared their personal experiences, urging the students to believe in themselves and stay persistent in their pursuits.

During the interactive session, the resource persons cleared the doubts of the students, making the event an enriching and inspiring experience. (DIPRO)