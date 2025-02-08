A mother’s quest for justice

The death of Olip Litin Mukherjee at a rehab centre in Pasighat, East Siang district, sent shockwaves across the state. It also exposed the violence and brutality used in many rehabilitation centres across the state on individuals recovering from addiction. It also brought to light forceful detentions and the involvement of organisations, similar to vigilantes, working to curb substance abuse and drug use.

The police investigation has revealed that Serene Life Foundation, where Mukherjee was brutalised, was operating without government authorisation. This needs to be properly investigated too. Just shutting it down is not enough.

Drug abuse across the state has reached an alarming level, and no one seems to have any idea how to address it. Families, communities, and the state are all struggling to cope or come up with solutions to minimise or stop the rampant use of drugs. Drug-related violence and deaths are not rare across the state. The reaction has been one of panic, while there is no proper platform for rehabilitation.

Everyone deserves dignity and a chance, including those who have turned to addiction as a way to escape or cope.

No one should be beaten into submission. No one should be beaten to death. Those responsible for Mukherjee’s death must face the consequences. Justice must be delivered to Mukherjee’s mother, who has been relentless in seeking justice for her child.

On 20 July, 2024, Mukherjee’s mother, Mohimang Litin, filed an FIR, alleging that her son was murdered at the Serene Rehabilitation Centre, run by Nason Borang. She also alleged that her son’s body was brought to the hospital for postmortem without her knowledge.

Police records show that Mukherjee and others had made a failed attempt to escape the rehab centre the night before. After their failed escape attempt, all of them were physically assaulted. Mukherjee was dead.

The police seem to have done a good job so far. What will be crucial now is the forensic science laboratory report of the CCTV footage that captured the sequence of events. The report has yet to be submitted.

In the meantime, the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail petitions of six people arrested in connection with the death, giving a glimmer of hope for justice for Mukherjee’s mother. The main accused remains out of jail.

Meanwhile, the state needs to ensure that those who have taken refuge in substance abuse are given a chance to recover with dignity. This includes cleaning up the rehabilitation centres across the state and providing funding. Facilities need to be upgraded with a scientific approach to help them heal. All necessary facilities must be provided, including the provision of trained support staff.