Drug peddlers arrested, ganja seized

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the East Siang district police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 2.317 kgs of narcotic substance from their possession.

The ADS, led by Pasighat PS OC Inspector Ige Lollen, under the supervision of DSP (HQ) Ayup Boko, arrested a habitual drug user and peddler, identified as Dhananjey Saha, a driver, from his residence in 2 Mile area here in East Siang district, based on credible information.

Upon interrogation, Saha disclosed that he procured ganja from a woman in Silapathar (Assam), and agreed to lead the police to her.

Subsequently, a controlled delivery operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of one Junmoni Das from near Rail Gate in Silapathar, with assistance from the Dhemaji police. A search of her residence led to the seizure of 2.317 kgs of ganja, a digital weighing machine, and a smartphone.

A case [u/s Section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered at the Pasighat police station in this regard. (DIPRO)