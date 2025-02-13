Arunachal Guv meets his UP counterpart

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik on Tuesday met his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, and discussed mutual areas of development where Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh can collaborate for the benefit of their people.

During the meeting, the Governor highlighted the celebration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas at Raj Bhavan here, underscoring the growing cultural

and historical ties between the two states. He stressed the importance of fostering structured and sustainable cultural exchanges, particularly in the fields of language learning, heritage preservation, traditions, music, tourism, sports, and best practice sharing.

Parnaik reiterated that such collaborations strengthen national unity and promote a deeper understanding of India’s diverse cultural landscape. He suggested exploring joint ventures in key sectors, such as religious tourism, horticulture, organic farming, and skill development, fostering growth and knowledge-sharing between the two states.

The Governor also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and commended the state government for the ‘successful’ conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela. He acknowledged Uttar Pradesh’s exemplary efforts in managing the grand spiritual congregation, which has drawn millions of devotees and tourists from across the world. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)