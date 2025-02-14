Snowfall affects essential services in Tawang

TAWANG, 13 Feb: Heavy and continuous snowfall in Tawang district since the evening of 11 February has led to disruptions in essential services, including electricity, water supply, and communication.

Falling trees and the accumulation of thick snow on power and communication lines have caused service disruptions in some areas. Although most shops remain open, footfall is low as residents step out only to purchase daily necessities.

Attendance in educational institutions has significantly reduced as vehicles are not operating, and walking on frozen snow poses challenges, particularly for children.

Despite the difficult conditions, various departments, including the Electrical Department, the Public Health Engineering Department, the Border Roads Organisation, the Public Works Department, and the Rural Works Department, are working tirelessly to restore and maintain essential services. The police and army personnel are actively assisting stranded tourists and commuters in the Sela and Jaswantgarh areas.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the army and other relevant agencies to ensure smooth functioning of emergency response efforts.

According to the latest weather forecasts, the adverse weather conditions, including snowfall, may persist for the next few days. If the situation continues, further disruptions to normal life may occur.

As of now, no report of significant damage or accidents due to snowfall has been received.

The residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official advisories. (DIPRO)