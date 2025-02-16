DC issues order banning use of ‘golden jubilee’ before ‘Oriah’ festival

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: The Longding deputy commissioner has issued an order passed by the district & sessions judge, directing all Oriah festival celebration committees to refrain from writing the term ‘golden jubilee’ before the name of the festival, which got underway in the district on 14 February.

The Wancho Students’ Union (WSU) had in January expressed resentment over the use of the term, which had been proposed by the Wancho Cultural Society (WCS).

The WSU in a representation to the WCS had stated that “the Wancho tribe’s culture has coexisted since time immemorial and there is no point in keeping any golden jubilee celebration in terms of how many times the festival is observed or celebrated.”

Prior to this, the Wancho Council had in a letter on 10 October, 2024, stated its resolution against “numbering of Oriah celebration in all the administrative headquarters” of the district.

The Shungkuh Wancho Women Welfare Society and the people of Pongchau and Wakka circles had also expressed disagreement with using the phrase ‘golden jubilee’ before ‘Oriah’ celebration.