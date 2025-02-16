Nat’l seminar at RGU concludes

RONO HILLS, 15 Feb: The two-day national seminar on ‘Rejuvenating Ecosystem for Viksit Bharat,’ organised by the commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded on here Saturday with a valedictory function, combined with the commerce department’s second alumni meet.

The final day featured the third and last technical session for paper presentation.

Dr Atege Linggi presented the rapporteur report, summarising the key insights from the seminar, which included 32 paper presentations across three technical sessions. The report provided a comprehensive overview of the discussions and updates from the event.

The alumni meet was organised during the second session of the second day and was attended by around 15 alumni of the commerce department.

President of the alumni association, Prof Tasi Kaye, reflected on the department’s 26-year journey during the alumni meet.

“Established in 1995 with just two faculty members and 20 students, the commerce department has since grown significantly, producing professionals, including administrative officers, teachers, professors, police officers, bankers, public leaders, and entrepreneurs at both national and state levels,” Kaye informed.

Prof Mihir Kumar Shome from the NIT Arunachal Pradesh management & humanities department shared his experiences in academia and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset during hardships. He emphasised the significance of hard work and dedication in becoming responsible citizens.

Prof SK Jena and Commerce HoD Prof RC Parida also spoke.