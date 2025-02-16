RCML releases book on Singpho folksongs

NAMGO, 15 Feb: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) released a bilingual book titled Singpho Folksongs during the 41st Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi celebrations here in Lohit district on Friday.

The book was released by Urban Development Minister Balo Raja, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Jekke Tako, and others.

Compiled by Dr Vilhousienuo Neli, Singpho Folksongs is a significant effort in preserving the rich oral traditions of the Singpho community. The book features a collection of traditional folksongs such as ‘Mam Htu Saiwa’, ‘Mang Shyup’, ‘Shayaw Goi’, ‘Ngwi Sarin’, and many more, presented in the native Singpho language, alongside English translations. This initiative aims to document and safeguard the poetic expressions of the Singpho language, ensuring their continuity for future generations.

During the event, RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami expressed admiration for the vibrant cultural heritage showcased by the Singpho community. He emphasised the crucial role of

mother languages in preserving cultural identity and highlighted the need to integrate indigenous languages and traditions into the academic curriculum. “It is only by bringing our mother tongues to the forefront of education can we effectively pass on our heritage to future generations,” he said.

Raja in his address commended the Singpho community for its efforts in preserving and showcasing its rich traditions, and acknowledged the invaluable role of mother languages in safeguarding cultural heritage. He lauded the RIWATCH for its initiative in promoting linguistic awareness and preservation.

Tako expressed appreciation for the RIWATCH for documenting the Singpho folksongs in written form, recognising it as a crucial step toward cultural preservation. He urged the community to document other aspects of their heritage as well. He further said that “we are fortunate to still speak our native language,” and encouraged the community to be trailblazers in preserving and promoting its culture.

Mein in his address reminisced about his longstanding association with the RIWATCH and praised the relentless efforts of Swami and his team in preserving indigenous languages and cultures. While congratulating the team on the release of the Singpho folksong book, he emphasised that such a book would not be possible without meticulous research.

He highlighted the importance of research institutes like the RIWATCH, stressing that they should be protected, and that young scholars should be encouraged to take up research-driven initiatives for cultural preservation. He advocated strengthening research institutions like the RIWATCH and said that greater emphasis should be placed on the research and development department, strengthening it to promote research and support scholars in their pursuit across various fields.

Also present at the programme were DHS Deputy Director Dr Toko Lakshmi Balo, MLAs Kamlung Mosang, Mutchu Mithi, Mohesh Chai, Punyu Apum, Nikh Kamin, and Zingnu Namchoom, and PadmaShri awardee Dr Rajni Kant.