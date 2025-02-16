Guv bats for organic tea cultivation

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the need for organic tea cultivation, highlighting its sustainability and strong market demand.

During an interaction with small tea growers at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, Parnaik encouraged the tea growers to adopt natural farming practices, “which enhance product quality and aligns with global consumer preferences for eco-friendly and chemical-free products.”

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening its tea industry and positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a key player in the organic tea market, the governor

advised the tea growers to leverage both traditional and digital marketing strategies. He urged them to “develop a distinctive brand identity with an attractive logo, eco-friendly packaging, and a compelling tagline that reflects your commitment to organic and sustainable practices.”

Stressing the importance of storytelling in branding, the governor encouraged the growers to share their farm’s journey, cultivation methods, and sustainability efforts through social media and product packaging. He also recommended creating a professional website with an integrated e-commerce platform to facilitate direct consumer sales. Additionally, he advocated participation in national and international tea trade fairs to connect with buyers and expand market presence.

The governor assured the representatives that the state government would extend full support, including marketing assistance, provided the tea growers adhere to quality standards, adopt sustainable farming methods, and maintain high production standards.

Small Tea Growers’ Association president Tadak Gaband tea grower Marpu Baja apprised the governor of the issues related to tea industry in the state. (Raj Bhavan)