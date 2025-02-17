C’Tajo admin signs MoU for sustainable Nyokum celebration

CHAYANG TAJO, 16 Feb: The Chayang Tajo administration, led by ADC (i/c) Yomgam Marde, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chayang Tajo Golden Jubilee Nyokum Committee, aimed at enhancing the environmental and cultural value of the Nyokum festival.

The MoU includes a ban on the sale of wild animal meat; a plastic-free festival; a plantation drive; and social service to maintain a clean and green Chayang Tajo. These initiatives reflect the shared goal of preserving wildlife, improving the town’s natural beauty, and ensuring a sustainable future.

Speaking about the significance of the MoU, the ADC expressed concern over the growing tendency to treat festivals merely as parties or occasions for indulgence. “Nowadays, many people treat festivals as mere celebration of enjoyment. However, we must remember that these occasions are opportunities to pay our respects to nature, to preserve our culture and traditions, and to seek blessings from the surroundings in which we live,” Marde said.

The efforts outlined in the MoU aim to not only protect wildlife but also foster a plastic-free and cleaner environment. The plantation drive will involve local residents in greening Chayang Tajo, while the social service initiatives will encourage community responsibility in maintaining a beautiful, sustainable town. (DIPRO)