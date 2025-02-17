DCM reaffirms commitment to preserve indigenous traditions

Tamlã-Dü festival celebrated

TEZU, 16 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reaffirmed his commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous traditions while strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’ development vision.

Addressing the 55th central Tamlã-Dü festival celebration of the Mishmi community at Khoraliang village here in Lohit district on Saturday, Mein emphasised the state’s long-term mission for all-round development in sectors like education, healthcare, tourism, horticulture, and agriculture, and reiterated the government’s commitment to empower the youths, uplift women, support the underprivileged, and strengthen farmers.

On the occasion, Mein released two books – Kaman Lai Ling Yai, authored by Sokhep Kri, and Kumtibaa by Kathesi Kri – and also released the CALSOM calendar for Tezu block, each contributing to the documentation and preservation of the Mishmi community’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

The festival featured a range of activities, including traditional performances, community gatherings, and sports events.

The event was attended by, among others, MLAsMutchu Mithi and Dr Mohesh Chai, Padma Shri awardee and GI expert Dr Rajanikant, Lohit DC KN Damo, SP Thutan Jamba, Mountain Brigade SM Brigadier Kaustubh Kekre, former minister Nakul Chai, and former Bamboo Mission chairman Tungri Effa.

The DCM also attended the 41st Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi celebration in Namgo on Friday. He expressed immense pleasure in celebrating the rich cultural heritage and ancient traditions of the Singpho community, paying tribute to their forefathers and chiefs.

The celebration not only highlighted the Singpho community’s rich cultural legacy but also reaffirmed the importance of preserving and promoting diverse cultures for future generations.

In his remarks, Mein spoke of the spirit of unity among the community and the importance of preserving traditions while moving toward a bright future. He also released a Singpho folksong album and festival souvenirs to commemorate the occasion.

Mein was joined by Urban Development Minister Balo Raja, MLAs Jikke Tako, Kamlung Mossang, Puinnyo Apum and Oni Panyang, Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajnikanth, RIWATCH executive director Dr Vijay Swami, and others. (DCM’s PR Cell)