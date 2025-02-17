Moyong given warm welcome in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 16 Feb: Newly elected state BJP president Kaling Moyong was accorded a warm welcome by the party’s workers at Ruksin gate here in East Siang district on Sunday afternoon.

Moyong, who is also former Pasighat East MLA, was returning to his home in Pasighat after taking charge as the state BJP chief in Itanagar.

BJP workers of East Siang district, including Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, East Siang ZPC Olen Rome, ZPMs and the party’s district and mandal committee functionaries, besides party workers from Lower Siang district greeted their new party chief with a floral wreath and slogans.

Notably, the reception of the state BJP president by party workers on the highway at the Ruksin entry gate caused a massive traffic jam for half an hour. Later, the Ruksin police regulated traffic movement and eased the problem.

BJP media department adds: Moyong in his address said that he has been entrusted with greater responsibilities to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He also assured to provide full dedication to the party and announced that a new team would be constituted shortly in the greater interest of the party.

Furthermore, he urged party karyakartas to promote all government programmes and policies at the grassroots level.

State party vice president Tarh Tarak and MLAs Alo Libang and Ningong Ering, among others, congratulated Moyong on being elected as the party’s state president and expressed hope that party would be further strengthened under his leadership.