IMC, orgs come together to clean river, market

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: A social service and river cleaning programme was conducted at Gandhi Market area, the police station premises, and Legi complex here on Sunday.

The initiative, organised by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Ward 10 and the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, the Itanagar Smart City and the NSS unit of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), saw over 150 volunteers, including local residents, police personnel, firefighters, and women police come together to clean up the localities.

The primary focus of the drive was the Yagamso river at the Legi stretch, which had become heavily choked with municipal solid waste. Volunteers thoroughly cleaned the designated areas, removing accumulated garbage and debris.

Following the cleaning drive, an awareness programme was held, during which Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom praised Corporator Yukar Yaro for her consistent efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of Ward 10.

“A clean environment is the foundation of a healthy society,” said Potom. “We must strive for a capital that is not only clean but also drug-free. The administration will take strict action against drug abuse and littering, and we urge everyone to cooperate in making Itanagar a crime-free and environmentally sustainable city.”

The capital superintendent of police echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of sustainable cleanliness practices. “Cleanliness shouldn’t be a one-time event,” the SP said. “It needs to be ingrained in our daily lives. Only then can we achieve a lasting solution to the city’s cleanliness challenges. We must move beyond symbolic gestures and embrace a culture of responsible waste disposal.”

IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen provided a detailed overview of the IMC’s role in waste management,and outlined the penalties for littering in public places, citing relevant sections of the law. “The IMC is committed to keeping Itanagar clean,” Jilen said. “Our garbage trucks make rounds twice a day, and we appeal to all residents to utilise this service responsibly. The IMC cannot achieve its mission alone; public cooperation is essential. Garbage in our rivers and surroundings not only makes the city unsightly but also poses serious health risks.”

Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro expressed gratitude for the community’s participation and called for increased support from the district administration. “My goal is to make Ward 10 the cleanest in Itanagar,” Yaro declared. “I am committed to this cause and seek the cooperation of all departments and residents under my ward. I commend the YMCR for its dedication to promoting environmental awareness.”

Fire Station OC Koj Tade Gombo highlighted the issue of fire accidents and outlined the fire department’s preparedness measures.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni expressed concern over the large amount of household municipal waste collected during the clean-up drive. “While the YMCR can raise awareness and organise clean-ups,” Doni said, “the ultimate responsibility lies with each individual to combat pollution. We must unite to protect our environment.”

RGU NSS students who participated in the clean-up drive were presented with certificates of participation.