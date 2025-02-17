Inter-departmental sports meet underway

LIKABALI, 16 Feb: The 3rd edition of the Lower Siang inter-departmental sports meet was declared open at the Chidu Chigo general ground here by Gensi ZPM Dapu Doke on Sunday, in the presence of DC Rujjum Rakshap, SP Gothambo Dajangju, HoDs, and others.

In his inaugural address, Doke emphasised the importance of sports in promoting teamwork, discipline, and unity among various departments. He commended the organising committee, and encouraged the participants to maintain sportsmanship throughout the meet.

The DC in his address highlighted the role of such events in strengthening inter-departmental relationships and fostering a spirit of cooperation. He urged the participants to actively engage in the events, “not just to win, but to build camaraderie and unity.”

This annual event features eight participating departments competing in various sporting events. The three-day meet will continue on 18 February.

The opening ceremony was marked by a football match between the General Administration (GA) Department and the Education Department. The match saw both teams putting up a spirited performance, with the GA Department securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory. (DIPRO)