Awareness prog on spring rejuvenation

ZIRO, 16 Feb: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) conducted a ‘training-cum-awareness programme on parahydrology, with special reference to spring rejuvenation’ at Lempia village here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Lempia Welfare Association, was part of the pilot project titled ‘Water security in Himalaya through spring – Ecosystem assessment and management’, and saw the participation of 35 individuals.

The programme covered key aspects of groundwater management, hydrology, springs and aquifers, spring rejuvenation, and springshed development.

The initiative was aimed at equipping the local communities with the knowledge and skills required to manage and protect their vital water resources.

GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas led the programme, emphasising the importance of para-hydrology and community participation in safeguarding natural water sources. She highlighted the critical role of villagers in protecting and managing springs, underscoring that long-term water security can only be achieved through collective responsibility and active involvement.

GBPNIHE-NERC junior project fellow Subhrakanti Sahu shared insights on spring ecosystem management and various rejuvenation techniques. He elaborated the challenges of water security and the importance of reviving natural springs to address these issues effectively.

Social worker Rubu Tadii shared his expertise on the groundwater scenario in Ziro, addressing the growing concerns of groundwater scarcity. He urged the villagers to take ownership of local water sources and contribute to their preservation and sustainable management.

“The programme served as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, empowering communities to take proactive measures in protecting their water resources,” the GBPNIHE-NERC informed in a release.