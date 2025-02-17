Spl service camp for fire victims

TENGA, 16 Feb: The West Kameng district administration on Sunday conducted a special service camp at the Govt ME School here, which is serving as a relief shelter for Saturday’s fire victims.

A devastating fire destroyed 47 houses and 15 shops in Tenga market in the wee hours of Saturday.

During the camp, 37 inner line permits were issued, 25 birth certificates were provided, and 25 electoral photo identity cards were replaced.

Additionally, 21 Aadhaar enrolment and updates were facilitated, while 95 individuals received police verification certificates. (DIPRO)