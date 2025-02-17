Guv adopts TB patients in Tezu

TEZU, 16 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik adopted two TB patients at the zonal general hospital here in Lohit district on Sunday.

During a visit to the hospital, the governor also visited different wards and interacted with medical officers and the nursing staff.

Parnaik appealed to the people to adopt TB patients and join hands to eradicate tuberculosis from Arunachal Pradesh. He encouraged health officials to promote healthy lifestyles, raise health awareness, and leverage technology for better analysis and planning.

He also praised the dedication of doctors, nurses, and paramedics in driving social reforms at the health centres, “embodying the ethos of care and share.”

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Uttam Kumar Nath briefed the governor on TB and other health issues in the district. (Raj Bhavan)