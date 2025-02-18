BJP organises seminar on union budget

PASIGHAT, 17 Feb: The state BJP organised a seminar on Union Budget 2025-26 here in East Siang district on Monday, bringing together intellectuals, business leaders, influencers, and senior party workers for a discussion on the budget’s key aspects.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP president Kaling Moyong welcomed the union budget, terming it a “people-friendly budget that prioritises inclusive development and economic growth.” He highlighted the key provisions of the budget and its positive impact on Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

Moyong also highlighted the developmental activities initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state, and said that Budget 2025-26 “is not for BJP but for all walksof life in the society.”

Retired IAF Group Captain Mohonto Pangging delivered a presentation on Union Budget 2025-26, explaining its provisions and their implications for different sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and rural development.

Following the presentation, an interactive session was conducted, allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers. Business professionals, intellectuals, and senior party members raised queries on various aspects of the budget and received clarity on how the budget would drive economic growth and benefit the people of Arunachal.

The seminar was attended by, among others, MLAs Alo Libang and Zingnu Namchoom, state BJP vicepresidents Tarh Tarak, Tagin Siga and Yalem Taga Burang, the party’s district in-charges, the PMC chief councillor, ZPMs, members of the business community, and party workers.