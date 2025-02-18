Judo assn congrats Boi

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: The Arunachal Judo Association (AJU) has congratulated Kamdon Boi for winning the state’s maiden judo medal in the National Games.

The AJU said that Boi is the first from the state to win a judo medal in the National Games. He achieved the feat by winning a bronze medal in the just concluded 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

“His remarkable achievement of securing a bronze medal in judo marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first Arunachal judoka to win a medal at National Games,” AJU general secretary Rahul Mipi said in a release.

Mipi said that Boi’s dedication, hard work, and perseverance have set a great example for aspiring athletes of the state.