CM releases DCs’ conference outcome report

NYAPIN, 17 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with his council of ministers and the chief secretary, released the ‘Deputy commissioners’ conference outcome report’ here in Kurung Kumey district on Monday.

The DCs’ conference was held from 16-17 January on six themes – Swasth Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Smriddh Arunachal, Surakshit Arunachal, Swachh Arunachal, and Sundar Arunachal – and four special sessions on forest clearance, land acquisition, saturation of the schemes, and the role of guardian ministers and mentor secretaries.

The outcome report has captured the essence of the entire deliberations. For every theme, the report has given the introduction, challenges, issues, and gaps, actions already taken by the department, future actions to be taken by the department, expected action points by the deputy commissioners with clear-cut timelines, and observations and

directions of the higher authorities during the conference.

This report is expected to help the deputy commissioners take timely action on the theme areas, which will be quarterly reviewed by the chief secretary. Concerted action and review will help in on-time completion of the projects and foster the growth and development of the state. (CM’s PR Cell)