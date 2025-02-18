Unifest begins at RGU with grand inauguration

RONO HILLS, 17 Feb: The 22nd edition of ‘Unifest’ at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) began on Monday with a grand ceremony, marking the start of a three-day celebration under the theme ‘University with Diversity’.

The event commenced with a flag hoisting ceremony by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, followed by the lighting of the Olympic torch carried by Yorna Rosni, an international Wushu player and RGU student.

The opening ceremony saw a mega dance performance that showcased the cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh’ diverse tribes, alongside Nepaliand Assamese Bihu dance performances, highlighting the fusion of regional cultures.

Gao urged the RGU students to shift their mindset from being job seekers to job providers. He also pledged to help expand RGU’s academic offerings, “including the introduction of a new artificial intelligence as some core areas of study,” the university informed in a release.

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung in his address encouraged the students to strive for excellence, saying, “You are the light of this place, the light of the region, the light of the state, the light of the country.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak reiterated the significance of the theme ‘University in Diversity’, highlighting how RGU brings students together from across the country. He also emphasised the National Education Policy’s vision for all-round development from nursery to higher education, stating that “Unifest is a step towards that goal.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his speech asserted that RGU is becoming one of the leading universitiesof the country, “and Unifest is being celebrated to showcase the talent of students in various co-curricular activities, be it in sports, literary or cultural.”

He encouraged the students to “exhibit utmost sincerity and dedication in the spirit of sportsmanship, brotherhood, and unity in diversity.”

Student Affairs Dean Prof Nabam Naka Hina also spoke.

The ceremony also featured a march past by RGU’s NCC unit and the four houses named after Arunachal’s unsung heroes – Tagi Raja, Matmur Jamoh, Langha Pooja, and Khunjing Wangham. The house captains led an oath-taking ceremony, fostering a spirit of commitment and unity among the students. The oath was administered by Physical Education Assistant Director Dr Yuvaraj.

The inaugural event was attended also by AAPSU vice president (protocol) Nabam Gandhi, ANSU AGS Techi Mupu, members of the Rajiv Gandhi University Student’s Union, faculty members, and students.