DCC meeting held, NABARD PLP launched in Tezu

TEZU, 17 Feb: A meeting of the District Credit Committee (DCC) was held at the Lohit DC office here on Monday, focusing on reviewing and improving the credit flow to various sectors of the district.

Addressing the meeting, DC Kesang Ngurup Damo emphasised the need for timely disbursement of credit to sectors such as agriculture, small-scale industries, and rural development. He urged banks and financial institutions to streamline their processes to ensure quicker loan delivery to eligible beneficiaries. He also stressed the importance of improving the cash deposit ratio in the district.

Several critical issues were raised during the meeting, particularly the challenges faced by banks in achieving their targets. The DC pointed out inefficiencies in the loan disbursal process, which were hindering the

achievement of targets set for various departments. He said that coordination between banks and the departments concerned needs to be strengthened to ensure that loans are disbursed to the right beneficiaries in a timely manner. He further urged the departments to be more efficient in selecting beneficiaries “to ensure that the loans reach those who are truly in need of financial support.”

The meeting also stressed the importance of meeting targets for priority sectors, including agriculture, small businesses, and education. Damo called on the banks to prioritise these sectors in alignment with the national financial inclusion goals and ensure that financial support reaches the underserved communities.

The DC also launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2025-26 for Lohit district, in the presence of bankers, heads of line departments, NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, and others.

Mili explained that the NABARD prepares the PLP annually for each district to ensure the flow of institutional credit to priority sector activities such as crop loans, term loans for agriculture, and allied sectors. She elaborated that the PLP exercise maps the credit potential of each district, contributing to balanced growth across various economic sectors. “The projections from the PLP serve as a guide for banks when preparing their annual credit plans,” she said.

For the year 2025-26, the institutional credit potential for the priority sector in Lohit district has been estimated at Rs 4,165.82 lakhs. Of this, Rs 2,468.06 lakhs is projected to flow into the agriculture sector, including crop loans. This substantial credit potential is expected to provide critical financial support to agriculture and contribute significantly to the district’s economic growth. (DIPRO)