Guv inaugurates de-addiction counselling hall

KHONSA, 17 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik inaugurated the counselling hall and isolation room of the Charju De-Addiction Centre near here in Tirap district on Monday.

The Care Me Home Welfare Society (CMHWS) runs the centre. CMHWS chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia and renowned social activist Tai Tagak conducted the governor around the centre and briefed him on the activities of the NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that “helping an individual overcome addiction is no less than an act of god.” He commended the efforts of the CMHWS, saying that its work contributes towards a healthier, more progressive society.

Expressing deep concern over rising drug addiction among the youths and the threat posed by drug peddlers, the governor stressed that drug abuse is eroding the fabric of society. He called upon every responsible citizen to take a stand against this growing menace.

Parnaik urged panchayat members, gaon burahs, and community elders to play an active role in monitoring, guiding, and mentoring young individuals to ensure that the youths become responsible and productive members of society. He emphasised that “all efforts should be made to prevent youths from getting addicted to drugs, by early detection and reformative action.”

Addressing young individuals struggling with addiction, the governor reassured them that they have a future. He encouraged them to believe in themselves, engage in physical activities such as sports, and acquire skills that would help them rebuild their lives. He also assured them of the state government’s full support in their journey to recovery.

As a symbolic gesture of encouragement, the governor presented a ‘Team Arunachal’ lapel pin to a reformed youth who shared his personal battle with addiction. Parnaik urged the youth to inspire others by sharing his journey and guiding them toward a healthier, drug-free life.

Local MLA Wanglam Sawin and Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran also spoke.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Inspector General of Police (TCL) PN Khrimey, Superintendent of Police Singjatla Singpho, government officers and officials, GBs, and panchayat members were present on the occasion.(Raj Bhavan)