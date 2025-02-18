Para-athletes leave for National Para Athletics C’ship

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: A team of 31 para-athletes, two physiotherapists, two coaches, four escorts, and five officials from Arunachal Pradesh left on Sunday for Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to participate in the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship there, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) informed in a release.

The event is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association and approved by the Paralympic Committee of India.

“The medal winners will be eligible to participate in the upcoming 2nd Khelo India Para Games in the month of March, and the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi in October,” the PAA said.

It appealed to the state government to provide financial support for providing regular training and facilities to the para-athletes. “All the travelling and other expenses are

borne by the PAA, without any financial support from the government or any other sources to participate in this prestigious championship,” it added.