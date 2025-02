Group 1, 4th semester student trainees of Itanagar-based Donyi Polo BEd College organised an awareness programme on environmental pollution at IG Park, Itanagar, last Saturday as part of their teacher training programme. The student trainees, along with the HoD Talong Hania and supervisor Yeshi Wangmo Kochi, educated the participants about environmental pollution and its consequences. – Puja Fachang