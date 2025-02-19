Library, lab inaugurated at DPVN

PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) patron Tai Tagak inaugurated a library and a laboratory at the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) here in East Siang district on Tuesday, in the presence of ASVS president Bodong Yirang, DPVN joint secretary Oder Gao, and others.

Following the inauguration, the guests took a tour of the newly established library and laboratory, appreciating the enhanced facilities for the students.

School Management Committee president Dr Kaling Dai announced a donation of Rs 10,000 to support further development of the library and the laboratory.

“The new facilities mark a significant step forward in enriching the academic environment of the school, providing students with better resources for learning and research. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to benefit students by fostering a more comprehensive and engaging educational experience,” the DPVN stated in a release.