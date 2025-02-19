APPSC outreach prog on career opportunities

JOLLANG, 18 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in collaboration with the Don Bosco College’s (DBC) Career Guidance and Placement Cell (CGPC), organised an outreach programme at the college here on Tuesday to guide students on career opportunities and competitive exams.

Addressing the students, APPSC member Koj Thari dwelt on the exam instructions and career opportunities in the armed forces, while APPSC member Jalash Pertin spoke about various career paths and emphasised the significance of reading.

APPSC Chairman Pradip Lingfa highlighted the achievements of the newly formed commission, including conducting nine successful exams, creating robust SOPs, and encouraging skill development and entrepreneurship as viable career options beyond government jobs.

DBC Principal Fr Jose George and CGPC coordinator Dr Tenzing N Drangtzidar also spoke.